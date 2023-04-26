LA 1 Expressway Toll Lane Closure Scheduled for Today

House Education Committee votes to set state money into accounts for children to attend private school
April 25, 2023
Nicholls Baseball downs No. 1 LSU, 6-5
April 26, 2023

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has announced that there will be a lane closure today associated with work on the LA 1 Toll Bridge in Leeville. Motorists will not have access to Lane 2 during this time. The lane closure is necessary to allow crews to repair recently damaged toll equipment related to the tolling system.


LANE CLOSURE: GeauxPass Lane 2 (On the left)

  • Wednesday, April 26, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

The right lane, which was previously used for cash and credit options at the toll plaza, should be open for thru traffic.

WIDTH RESTRICTIONS:

The maximum width on Lane 1 is 8’-7”. All motorists with loads exceeding 8’-7” in width will need a permit and contraflow escort. Please note that contraflow escorts are only allowed after sunrise and before sunset. For information on truck permits, email Dotdlageauxpermits@la.gov or call (800) 654-1433.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.


Mary Ditch
Mary Ditch

Related posts

April 26, 2023

Red Cross builds local partnerships to foster disaster resilience in Terrebonne Parish

Read more