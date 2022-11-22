The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has announced that there will be a lane closure tonight associated with ongoing work on the LA 1 Toll Bridge in Leeville. Motorists will not have access to Lane 2 during this time. The lane closure is necessary to allow crews to work on the tolling system.

LANE CLOSURE: GeauxPass Lane 2 (On the left)

Tuesday, November 22, 2022 from 8:00 p.m. until 12:00 a.m.

The right lane, which was previously used for cash and credit options at the toll plaza, should be open for thru traffic.

WIDTH RESTRICTIONS:

The maximum width on Lane 1 is 8’-7”. All motorists with loads exceeding 8’-7” in width will need a permit and contraflow escort. Please note that contraflow escorts are only allowed after sunrise and before sunset. For information on truck permits, email Dotdlageauxpermits@la.gov or call (800) 654-1433.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.