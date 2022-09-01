LA 1 Expressway Tolling to Resume September 6 with Cashless System

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has announced that tolling operations on the LA 1 Expressway will resume on September 6, 2022 at noon, following completed repairs made from damage caused by Hurricane Ida in August 2021. When tolling resumes, the entire system will be cashless. The switch to an all-electronic tolling system will keep customers moving and reduce traffic delays on LA 1.

Customers are encouraged to sign up for a GeauxPass account online at GeauxPass.com or in person at the Customer Service Center in Golden Meadow. For customers without a GeauxPass account, a new Bill by Mail system will be used.

Bill by Mail will allow customers without a GeauxPass account to pass through the toll and receive a notice by mail to the address where the vehicle is registered. Drivers may incur additional fees if the notice is not paid within 30 days.

To sign up for a GeauxPass or for any other questions, visit GeauxPass.com, contact Customer Service at (866) 662-8987, or visit the Customer Service center from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1821 S. Alex Plaisance Boulevard, Golden Meadow, LA 70357.