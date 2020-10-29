LA 1 remains Closed south of Leon Theriot Lock

LA 1 remains CLOSED south of the Leon Theriot Lock in Golden Meadow, and there’s no estimate for it to reopen. Crews are working to repair several power poles and clear the highway to make it safe to travel. After LA 1 is open, tenants and workers at Port Fourchon should monitor all official Port communications as to when the Port will reopen.

Below are few pictures of the damage in Leeville and in Port Fourchon. Thanks to Port officials and LPSO deputies for providing the images.