LA 1 toll booth to close today at noon

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced today that the LA 1 toll booth in Leeville will be closing today at noon. The closure is due to inclement weather. Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson has advised all businesses in the parish to close by noon.

Travelers on LA 1 may pass through either lane. If motorists do not have a GeauxPass account, they will be mailed a bill for the toll amount only and will not be fined.

DOTD urges motorists to stay off the roads during hazardous driving conditions. DOTD will do everything it can to keep Louisiana’s highways and interstate system open in the event of freezing rain, sleet, or snow, and will prioritize the maintenance and opening of routes based on traffic volumes.

Call 511 or visit www.511la.org for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511(1-888-762-3511).

Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MYDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.