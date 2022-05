ROAD CLOSURE/FATAL CRASH: LA 308 is CLOSED in both directions at Lafourche Crossing 308 Volunteer Fire Department in Thibodaux due to a fatal crash. All traffic must detour to LA 1 at St. Charles Bypass bridge (south) and the bridge at Percy Brown Road (north). LPSO deputies are on scene assisting as Louisiana State Police is investigating the crash. There is no estimate as to when the road will be open.