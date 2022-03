If the LA 655 Rita Bridge is a part of your daily commute, plan to take a detour. The well trafficked bridge in Lockport is closed between East Main Street and Main Street until further notice due to mechanical issues.

Motorists can take the Champagne Harrelson Memorial Bridge located two miles away from LA 655 Rita, or LA 3220 Bollinger/Belle Vue Bridge, located 1.5 miles south of LA 665 Rita.