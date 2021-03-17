LA Conference of Catholic Bishops Urges U.S. Senate to Oppose Equality Act

The Louisiana Conference of Catholic Bishops urging the U.S. Senate to oppose the equality act, soon set for a vote. Among the bishops on the letter was the Most Rev. Shelton J. Fabre, Bishop of Houma-Thibodaux.
The full text of the letter can be found below:
As the Louisiana Conference of Catholic Bishops (LCCB), we seek to implore our collective U.S. senators to oppose the Equality Act that has already passed the U.S. House of Representatives. While promoted as an anti‐discrimination and protective measure, this legislation could disrupt and endanger the Gospel‐based work that the Catholic Church engages in on a daily basis.
Catholic Teaching is rooted in the foundational principle of the life and dignity of the human person. Human dignity is based on the reality that all human beings are made in the image and likeness of God, and that each should be treated accordingly. Entering into relationships with human beings that are based on compassion and respect, is embodied within the charitable work of our Church directed toward all people. Our ministry is universal (catholic) because it is an outward expression of the fact that we are uniquely Catholic, regardless of whether or not those whom we serve share our Catholicity.
The Equality Act, while purporting to counter discrimination and protect classes of individuals, in reality discriminates against people, organizations and institutions who operate out of a direct expression of their faith. If passed, the Equality Act would discriminate in the following ways:
The Catholic Church in the United States is the largest non‐government provider of human services. Within our own province, the Catholic Church provides life‐giving and life‐affirming services to innumerable children, women, men, and families through our parishes, schools, hospitals, shelters, food banks, and Catholic Charities agencies regardless of the individuals’ beliefs. We are a church rooted in the Gospel, and therefore rooted in service for the greater good of the communities to whom we minister. If passed, legislation such as this could further divide our already polarized nation and be an insurmountable detriment to the work that we do, which is an expression of our commitment to protecting human dignity for all. We therefore encourage the U.S. Senate to oppose the Equality Act.