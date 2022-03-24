LA Department of Education Funds $40M in Reimagine School Grant Program

The Louisiana Department of Education (Department) today announced the school systems that have been approved to receive funding from the $40 million allocated for the Reimagine School Systems program. In addition to financial resources, participating school systems receive technical assistance and targeted support to ensure the work is transformative and sustainable.

“When we launched the Reimagine School Systems program in 2021, we did so to encourage school systems to create new high-quality educational opportunities, to be innovative, to challenge themselves and their students,” said Dr. Cade Brumley, State Superintendent of Education. “We are extremely pleased with the quality of the applications we have received from school systems throughout the state, and I look forward to seeing how these programs expand possibilities for students.”

To date, 36 applications have been approved from 31 school systems. Allocations thus far total $10,800,000 for planning and $28,170,000 for implementation.

Bossier

Calcasieu

Central Community School District

Claiborne

DeSoto

East Baton Rouge

East Baton Rouge/KIPP Charter

East Baton Rouge/Recovery School District/Redesign Schools Louisiana

East Feliciana

Evangeline

Jackson Jefferson

Lafayette

Orleans/Community Academies

Orleans/Morris Jeff Community Schools

Orleans/Einstein Charter Schools

Orleans – NOLA Public Schools

Orleans/Collegiate Academies

Orleans/FirstLine Schools

Orleans/KIPP New Orleans

Orleans/Algiers Charter School Association Orleans/Hynes Charter

Orleans/Educators for Quality Alternatives

Orleans/Type 2 Charter – New Orleans Military & Maritime Academy

Orleans/Type 2 Charter – International High School of New Orleans

Rapides

St. Bernard

Tangipahoa

Vermilion

West Baton Rouge

West Feliciana

School systems participating in the program receive the following benefits:

Technical assistance: each system is matched with high-quality providers with expertise in selected Reimagine School Actions

each system is matched with high-quality providers with expertise in selected Reimagine School Actions Financial resources: each system receives two phases of funding–up to $350,000 in Phase I, and up to $1.5 million or more per grant in Phase 2

each system receives two phases of funding–up to $350,000 in Phase I, and up to $1.5 million or more per grant in Phase 2 Capacity building: each system will develop new competencies to lead innovative school system work, building their overall skills to lead successful school systems

Contact Deputy Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Tuttleton at jennifer.tuttleton@la.gov with questions about the Reimagine School Systems program.