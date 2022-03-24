LA Department of Education Funds $40M in Reimagine School Grant Program

The Louisiana Department of Education (Department) today announced the school systems that have been approved to receive funding from the $40 million allocated for the Reimagine School Systems program. In addition to financial resources, participating school systems receive technical assistance and targeted support to ensure the work is transformative and sustainable.
“When we launched the Reimagine School Systems program in 2021, we did so to encourage school systems to create new high-quality educational opportunities, to be innovative, to challenge themselves and their students,” said Dr. Cade Brumley, State Superintendent of Education. “We are extremely pleased with the quality of the applications we have received from school systems throughout the state, and I look forward to seeing how these programs expand possibilities for students.”
To date, 36 applications have been approved from 31 school systems. Allocations thus far total $10,800,000 for planning and $28,170,000 for implementation.
School systems participating in the program receive the following benefits:
Contact Deputy Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Tuttleton at jennifer.tuttleton@la.gov with questions about the Reimagine School Systems program.