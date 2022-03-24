LA Department of Education Funds $40M in Reimagine School Grant Program

March 24, 2022
March 24, 2022

The Louisiana Department of Education (Department) today announced the school systems that have been approved to receive funding from the $40 million allocated for the Reimagine School Systems program. In addition to financial resources, participating school systems receive technical assistance and targeted support to ensure the work is transformative and sustainable.

“When we launched the Reimagine School Systems program in 2021, we did so to encourage school systems to create new high-quality educational opportunities, to be innovative, to challenge themselves and their students,” said Dr. Cade Brumley, State Superintendent of Education. “We are extremely pleased with the quality of the applications we have received from school systems throughout the state, and I look forward to seeing how these programs expand possibilities for students.”



To date, 36 applications have been approved from 31 school systems. Allocations thus far total $10,800,000 for planning and $28,170,000 for implementation.

  • Bossier
  • Calcasieu
  • Central Community School District
  • Claiborne
  • DeSoto
  • East Baton Rouge
  • East Baton Rouge/KIPP Charter
  • East Baton Rouge/Recovery School District/Redesign Schools Louisiana
  • East Feliciana
  • Evangeline
  • Jackson

 
  • Jefferson
  • Lafayette
  • Orleans/Community Academies
  • Orleans/Morris Jeff Community Schools
  • Orleans/Einstein Charter Schools
  • Orleans – NOLA Public Schools
  • Orleans/Collegiate Academies
  • Orleans/FirstLine Schools
  • Orleans/KIPP New Orleans
  • Orleans/Algiers Charter School Association
  • Orleans/Hynes Charter
  • Orleans/Educators for Quality Alternatives
  • Orleans/Type 2 Charter – New Orleans Military & Maritime Academy
  • Orleans/Type 2 Charter – International High School of New Orleans
  • Rapides
  • St. Bernard
  • Tangipahoa
  • Vermilion
  • West Baton Rouge
  • West Feliciana

School systems participating in the program receive the following benefits:

  • Technical assistance: each system is matched with high-quality providers with expertise in selected Reimagine School Actions
  • Financial resources: each system receives two phases of funding–up to $350,000 in Phase I, and up to $1.5 million or more per grant in Phase 2
  • Capacity building: each system will develop new competencies to lead innovative school system work, building their overall skills to lead successful school systems

Contact Deputy Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Tuttleton at jennifer.tuttleton@la.gov with questions about the Reimagine School Systems program.



