LA Dept. of Education Announces Keynote Speakers for 2022 Teacher Leader Summit

The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) today announced the keynote speakers for the 2022 Teacher Leader Summit: leadership expert and best-selling author Stephen M. R. Covey and Juliana Urtubey, 2021 National Teacher of the Year.

Opening keynote speaker Stephen M. R. Covey leads FranklinCovey’s Global Speed of Trust Practice and is a sought-after speaker and advisor on trust, leadership, ethics, and high performance. He is a bestselling author and former CEO of Covey Leadership Center, which became the largest leadership development company in the world under his stewardship. Covey personally led the strategy that propelled The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People to be one of the most influential business books of the 20th Century. The company’s evidence-based PK-12 Leader in Me model is designed to build resilience and leadership in students, create a high-trust culture, and help improve academic achievement. Leader in Me is used in over 5,000 schools in all 50 states and in over 50 countries.

Closing keynote speaker Juliana Urtubey, a first-generation bilingual immigrant, has worked throughout her teaching career to serve as a mirror for her school community. She helps students to be proud of their identities and families and teaches them to acknowledge their strengths and contributions to the community. She is a National Board Certified Teacher who is in her eleventh year as an educator, currently teaching at Kermit R. Booker, Sr. Innovative Elementary School in Las Vegas, where she serves as a co-teacher in pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade special education settings. She is also an instructional strategist, developing supports to meet students’ differing academic, social-emotional, and behavioral needs. Since being announced as the Council of Chief State School Officers (CCSSO) National Teacher of the Year in May 2021, she has shared her message of a “joyous and just” education for all students throughout the United States and via international media, including Univision, Telemundo, and Colombia’s El Pais, El Espectador, and RCN Noticias.

Now in its tenth year, Teacher Leader Summit is an annual professional development conference that brings together Louisiana content experts and educators of children from birth to grade 12. Educators participating in the event share knowledge, learn new skills, and prepare for the upcoming school year. The Summit will take place from May 31 through June 2, 2022, at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Registration closes this Friday, April 15.