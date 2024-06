The Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development (LA DOTD) has announced two closures affecting the local area this week.

The Barrow Street Bridge will be closed from 9:00 – 10:00 AM on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. The New Orleans Blvd Bridge will be closed from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

Travelers should plan alternate routes to avoid these areas.