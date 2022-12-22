LA Fire Marshal offers tips on home heating safety

December 22, 2022

From the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office: 

 

We know tough times sometimes lead families to make tough choices, but staying warm safely shouldn’t be one of them.

Our key home heating safety tips below don’t cost a thing to follow compared to any of these fire hazards possibly costing a life!


• Place space heaters 3-5 feet from combustible objects like blankets
• Plug all heating appliances directly into wall outlets, not power strips or extension cords
• Do not use stoves or ovens to heat homes
• Don’t overfill fireplaces/wood-burning stoves
• Do not leave candles/open flames (or space heaters) left unattended
• Have working smoke alarms in your home!

 

Let’s be smart and safe in these incoming temperatures, Louisiana!

 

Mary Ditch
