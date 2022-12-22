LA Fire Marshal offers tips on home heating safety

From the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office:

We know tough times sometimes lead families to make tough choices, but staying warm safely shouldn’t be one of them.

Our key home heating safety tips below don’t cost a thing to follow compared to any of these fire hazards possibly costing a life!

• Place space heaters 3-5 feet from combustible objects like blankets

• Plug all heating appliances directly into wall outlets, not power strips or extension cords

• Do not use stoves or ovens to heat homes

• Don’t overfill fireplaces/wood-burning stoves

• Do not leave candles/open flames (or space heaters) left unattended

• Have working smoke alarms in your home!

Let’s be smart and safe in these incoming temperatures, Louisiana!