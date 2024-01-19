LA Freedom Caucus Announces Election of New Officers

BATON ROUGE—The Louisiana Freedom Caucus (LAFC) is pleased to announce the election of the new officers by our membership for the new legislative term. The LAFC continues its mission supporting open, accountable, and limited government, the Constitutions of the State of Louisiana and the United States of America, the rule of law, and policies that support the liberty, safety and prosperity of all Americans.

The LAFC has more than doubled in size this term and will be led by Rep. Beryl Amedée, Chairman; Rep. Raymond Crews, Vice Chairman and Rep. Phillip Tarver, Executive Officer. It is the policy of the Louisiana Freedom Caucus that we do not ever release a list of members. It is up to the individual member to make known his or her LAFC affiliation.

Chairman Amedée released the following statement: “As the newly-elected Chairman of the Louisiana Freedom Caucus, I am both humbled and overjoyed to be chosen by my colleagues to serve. We have a strong lineup of liberty-loving conservative patriots on our team that has more than doubled in size since last session. We stand ready to come alongside our like-minded new Governor Jeff Landry to bring about the positive change we all articulated to win office as conservatives. It is uplifting to consider how much we can accomplish as we commit to do the hard work it will take to turn our state around for the good people of Louisiana!”

Vice Chairman Raymond Crews released the following statement: “Having recognized the peril of drifting away from the moorings our Founders held so dearly, the people of Louisiana recently elected (and re-elected) many constitutionally-minded legislators. The principles and apparatus of the Louisiana Freedom Caucus will ensure that these same legislators are equipped and unified toward the goal of returning this state to the harbor of liberty and freedom, consistently pressing government into its primary role of protecting your rights.”

Executive Officer Phillip Tarver released the following statement: “I am proud to be associated with this like-minded group of patriots. We will stand firm in unified support of the Constitution and the laws of the United States and the state of Louisiana. We will push for freedom, limited government, and the rights of the individual citizens, with fiscal restraint and parental rights in education as prime objectives. To these, as our forefathers did, we pledge ‘our lives, our fortunes, our sacred honor’.”