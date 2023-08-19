La Legislature wins national award for mobile app

The National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) presented to the Louisiana Legislature the Online Democracy Award today for its innovative La Lege mobile app during the Salute to Legislative Staff Luncheon at the annual summit.

The Online Democracy Award is given annually to a state legislature, legislative chamber or caucus whose website helps make democracy user-friendly. The Louisiana Legislature was selected to receive the award for providing the public a useful app, intuitive functionality of its website, no buffering, and access to many legislature adjacent sites. The award selection committee said that the legislature’s “approach to content is a delight.”

“Having the Louisiana Legislature recognized nationally by our colleagues for public transparency and new technology is really rewarding,” said Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder. “This app was incredibly popular this session for anyone following the process. From staff, to reporters, lobbyists, advocacy groups and the general public, the app enabled the viewing of committee/chamber proceedings in real time and updates are coming in future to make it even more user friendly. So stay tuned for a 2.0 version next session!”

“What an accomplishment for Louisiana!” said President of the Senate Page Cortez. “The La Lege app is a great example of legislators embracing technology to improve communications and transparency and I think many other states will follow our lead now that we’ve been recognized by NCSL.”

The La Lege smartphone app was released on the opening day of the 2023 Regular Legislative Session, putting information about the Louisiana Legislature in the palm of the public’s hand.

When downloaded onto a cell phone or tablet, the La Lege app helps users navigate the Louisiana State Capitol, learn about members of the Legislature and watch committee meetings and floor debates as lawmakers craft new laws.

The La Lege app combines information from House and Senate websites into an easy to use format users can access from anywhere. Identical information remains available on the legislative website, www.legis.la.gov.