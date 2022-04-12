LA Shrimp Task Force to provide updates at public meeting in Houma

The Louisiana Shrimp Task Force will host a public meeting on Wednesday, April 20, at the Terrebonne Parish Main Library, located at 151 Library Drive. The task force will provide the community with an update on the recently proposed flounder regulations, a presentation on recent shrimp fishery trends and a look ahead, a presentation on imports of frozen shell on shrimp by size category, and provide an update on LDAF’s Louisiana Seafood Processors Pandemic Response and Safety Program.

The meeting will be held in compliance with Louisiana’s Open Meetings Law as defined by Louisiana R.S. 42:11, et seq. Following the presentation, the public is invited to voice their concerns and ask questions. Those interested in attending the webinar can register here or if you would like to call in via phone, you can log onto the webinar by dialing in at 215-861-0674, and using the password 806520#.