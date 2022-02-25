LA State Fire Marshall Rescinds Recent Statewide Burn Ban

Due to recent dry conditions statewide being sufficiently alleviated following several rain events, State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning, along with Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, is rescinding the statewide cease and desist order for all private burning issued on February 15, 2022.

This rescind notice was effective as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

“I want to thank the public for its cooperation with this recent burn ban and for understanding the sensitive situation many communities and their first responders were recently facing with some very dry conditions,” said State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning, “It never ceases to amaze me how supportive Louisianans can be to each other in times of emergency and I’m proud of how the majority of our state responded this past week.”

Residents should be aware that local and parish governments may continue their own burn bans at their will.

Where the burn ban is being lifted, the State Fire Marshal’s Office would like to remind residents the only legal items you can burn in Louisiana are vegetation and ordinary yard waste items like leaves, tree branches, grass clipping, etc.

According to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, items NOT allowed to be burned include: