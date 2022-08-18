LA State Police partnered with local law enforcement for training day

Louisiana State Police partnered with local law enforcement to participate in a training day at Nicholls State University. The training day took place on August 15, and featured crisis negotiators and personnel from Louisiana State Police, Nicholls State Police Department, Morgan City Police Department, and Assumption Parish Police Department.

LA State Police said the purpose of the training is to teach officers the skills necessary to prevent situations from escalating, “Crisis negotiators are used in high-tension situations to communicate with individuals who are threatening violence to themselves or others, barricaded in a building, or holding someone hostage. By completing these various training scenarios together, departments can develop good interagency communications and skills which can help de-escalate and lead to peaceful outcomes for all parties in real-life situations.”