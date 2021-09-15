LA Work Commission Mobile Center to be in Terrebonne Parish September 16-18

LA Work Commission’s Mobile Workforce Center will be in Terrebonne Parish on September 16, 17, and 18 at St. Luke Baptist Church located at 3755 Bayou Black Rd. in Houma.

On September 16 and 17, the center will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on September 18, it will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. LWC staff will be onsite to assist residents impacted by Hurricane Ida with completing Disaster Unemployment Applications and to answer any questions.

The Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) program provides assistance to individuals whose employment has been either lost or interrupted as a direct result of a major disaster, as declared by the President of the United States. 25 Louisiana parishes qualify for DUA assistance as a result of Hurricane Ida. For more information about the program, click here.

Visit https://www.laworks.net/ for more information and to keep up-to-date with Hurricane Ida resource updates.