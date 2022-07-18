LA20 blocked temporarily; Traffic backed up while crew works to remove trailer

July 18, 2022
04:13pm: LA 20 has reopened to traffic.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop C, a crew was moving a FEMA trailer when a piece of the equipment slid down into the ditch northbound on LA20 in Gray. The roadway has been blocked for nearly to an hour, and traffic has been diverted to 3185.

 

The roadway is anticipated to reopen around 4 p.m. Once the trailer is re-hooked up to the vehicle, Troopers will close LA20 for a brief time for the truck to back up to the highway. The roadway will be open and clear once the truck is moved.

 

Louisiana State Police - Press Release
