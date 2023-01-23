LABI Luncheon Keynote will feature gubernatorial candidates

The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI) has announced its speakers for the 2023 LABI Annual Meeting that will be held on March 2nd at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Baton Rouge. The Annual Meeting Luncheon Keynote will feature gubernatorial candidates for a dialogue on their vision for Louisiana’s future. Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, Treasurer John Schroder, State Senator Sharon Hewitt and State Representative Richard Nelson are currently confirmed to participate. The conversation will be moderated by LABI President and CEO Stephen Waguespack.

“From top to bottom, this year’s Annual Meeting is “Future-Focused,” said Waguespack. “As people and businesses flee California and New York, the South is booming, but Louisiana is getting left behind. We are at a turning point, and the importance of this year’s election cycle cannot be understated. We are thrilled to hear directly from these candidates, get insight on their policy priorities and learn how they plan to put Louisiana on the path to success.”



Prior to the keynote luncheon, LABI will host a morning panel discussion on Louisiana competitiveness, workforce development and talent supply, featuring Ted Abernathy, managing partner of Economic Leadership LLC, and Stephen Moret, president of Strada.