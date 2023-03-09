LABI President and CEO Stephen Waguespack Resigns

“In leading LABI over the last decade, Stephen has not only had a tremendous impact on the organization, but the entire Louisiana business community,” said Jude Melville, LABI’s 2023 board chairman and b1BANK CEO. “Among the many accomplishments of his tenure, Stephen’s most tangible legacy will be the establishment of LABI’s Center for Free Enterprise. While serving as a physical gathering spot for Louisiana’s most critical business and political conversations, it is also symbolic of the broad role LABI plays as a powerful voice for Louisiana’s economic interest, a role that has grown exponentially over Stephen’s tenure. On behalf of LABI’s board and membership, I want to thank Stephen for positioning the organization to thrive over the coming years and wish him great success in his future endeavors.”

With Waguespack’s departure, LABIis expected toappoint an interim president and CEO next week that will serve until a permanent replacement is named.

In a lettersentto the LABI Board of Directors this afternoon, Waguespack said: