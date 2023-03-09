LABI President and CEO Stephen Waguespack Resigns

Today, the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI) received a letter of resignation from LABI President and CEO Stephen Waguespack, who has led the organization since 2013. As a result, LABI is prepared to commence a nationwide search to find the next leader of the organization.
“In leading LABI over the last decade, Stephen has not only had a tremendous impact on the organization, but the entire Louisiana business community,” said Jude Melville, LABI’s 2023 board chairman and b1BANK CEO. “Among the many accomplishments of his tenure, Stephen’s most tangible legacy will be the establishment of LABI’s Center for Free Enterprise. While serving as a physical gathering spot for Louisiana’s most critical business and political conversations, it is also symbolic of the broad role LABI plays as a powerful voice for Louisiana’s economic interest, a role that has grown exponentially over Stephen’s tenure. On behalf of LABI’s board and membership, I want to thank Stephen for positioning the organization to thrive over the coming years and wish him great success in his future endeavors.”
With Waguespack’s departure, LABIis expected toappoint an interim president and CEO next week that will serve until a permanent replacement is named.
In a lettersentto the LABI Board of Directors this afternoon, Waguespack said:
“With a heavy heart and after prayerful deliberation, I have decided I will be stepping down from my position as CEO of the organization. I have loved my last ten years with you all and I will forever be proud ofeverythingthat we have accomplished together.I have informed the board officers, pledged to them my assistance in the transition, and will do all that I can as they begin a search for a new leader.You all are the heart and soul of free enterprise in Louisiana. Thank you and please stay committed to this wonderful state we all love.”
Waguespack moderated a March 3 gubernatorial campaign forum for LABI. During the event he interviewed the four announced Republican candidates for governor.