Labor Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign underway, multi-day checkpoints planned

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced plans for the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign which is now underway through the Labor Day holiday on September 2, 2024. The campaign is coordinated and funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

As part of the campaign efforts, LPSO deputies will conduct a DWI checkpoint during the evening hours of August 20, 2024, and continue into the early morning hours of the following day. During the DWI checkpoint, deputies will be looking for drivers who are possibly impaired while checking for other traffic safety issues, including but not limited to seat belt usage. Additional deputies will also be assigned to saturated patrol efforts to target impaired drivers and help keep motorists safe.

Remember that Lafourche Parish is a “No Refusal” parish, meaning if a suspected drunk driver refuses a breathalyzer test, deputies will seek a search warrant to have that person’s blood tested. Sheriff Webre reminds everyone to designate a driver if you are going to drink. Have a plan on how you will arrive home BEFORE you leave home.