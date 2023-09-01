Labor Day Weekend Reminder: No BBQ, fireworks or other open flames across Louisiana

Parish President Dove would like to remind all Terrebonne Parish citizens that fireworks are prohibited per Chapter 8, Art. I, Sections 8.2 and 8.3 in the Parish Code.

The State of Louisiana is currently in a state-wide burn ban due to an increase in fire danger across Louisiana. The burn ban prohibits ALL private burning, with no limitations, pursuant to authority under R.S. 40:1601. This order shall remain in effect until rescinded.

Governor John Bel Edwards has encouraged all Louisiana residents to refrain from barbecuing this Labor Day weekend due to the extreme drought conditions.

Bayou Cane Fire Department is posting updates regularly on the ongoing marsh fire in the Highway 90 and Savanne Road area. At this time, it is contained. Terrebonne Parish will continue to work with other agencies to mitigate this fire.

If you have any fire concerns, please call 911.