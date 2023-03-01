Lacache Middle School to relocate to STHS campus for 2023-2024 school year

Yesterday, February 28, 2023, Lacache Middle School released the following letter:

To the Parents and Guardians of Current and Future Lacache Middle School Students:

In preparation for the 2023-2024 school year, I would like to share some important information with you.

Due to our building conditions from the storm and costs of repairs, FEMA has declared our building to be replaced. Future plans of the district are to build a school for Lacache and possibly Montegut Middle on School Board property adjacent to South Terrebonne High School.

Therefore, the Lacache Middle School campus will be relocating to the South Terrebonne High School campus located at 3879 LA-24, Bourg. LA 70343, for the 2023-2024 school year. Modular buildings will be placed in South Terrebonne High School’s parking lot for our students. These buildings are currently being manufactured and will be installed prior to the start of next school year.

With the new location and school year, our school day will begin at 7:20 a.m. and ond at 2:30 p.m.

Our students will share buses with South Terrebonne High School students. Our bus drivers will use seating charts to separate the younger students in front of the bus and the older students towards the back.

We are excited about these changes and look forward to continuing our Lacache Middle School traditions of excellence in Bourg. While the buildings and times might look different, our commitment to education and our culture and climate will remain.

Please reach out with any questions or concerns.

Sincerely,

Juliette Gautreaux, Principal

Lacache Middle School