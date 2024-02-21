LaDOTD announces three closures impacting Terrebonne Parish

Detectives Investigating Tuesday Evening Shooting in ThibodauxFebruary 21, 2024
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has announced three upcoming road closures that will impact Terrebonne Parish.
DOTD will be repaving on-and off-ramps on US 90 Westbound. Note that all road work will be completed overnight to minimize impacts. For more information, please click here.
The following locations will be closed:
- US 90 Westbound On and Off Ramps at LA 24
- February 25-26, 2024 overnight from 6:00 p.m.- 7:00 a.m.
- US 90 Westbound On and Off Ramps at LA 311
- February 27-28, 2024 overnight from 6:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.
- US 90 Westbound On and Off Ramps at at LA 182
- February 28-29, 2024 overnight from 6:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.