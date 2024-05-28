LADOTD announces tunnel closure this week

Terrebonne Parish Main Library to host annual Touch-A-Truck event this weekend
May 28, 2024
Terrebonne Parish Main Library to host annual Touch-A-Truck event this weekend
May 28, 2024

Old urban detour sign on road costruction site

CLOSURE NOTICE FROM THE LADOTD:

The Houma Tunnel will be closed from 9 AM to 2 PM on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

Please plan an alternate route to avoid this area.

 

For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Facebook page.

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government
Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government

Related posts

May 28, 2024

Cardiovascular Institute of the South is First in the Country to use new PTA Balloon to treat Vascular Disease in the Legs

Read more