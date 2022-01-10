Lady of the Sea Medical Center in Cut Off Offers Extended Hours Starting Today

Beginning today, January 10, Lady of the Sea Medical Clinic in Cut Off will offer extended hours.

Located at 144 West 13th Place, the normal hours of operation are Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Beginning today, the clinic will offer extended hours until 8 p.m., Monday through Friday and will be open from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m on Saturday and Sunday.

Lady of the Sea Medical Clinic is accepting walk ins, providing treatment for ear infections, cuts needing stitches, Covid-19 and flu testing and vaccinations, injuries, sprains, vomiting, and diarrhea. Appointments are not required, however patients can schedule appointments by calling Lady Of the Sea Medical Center at (985) 632-6233.