Lafourche and Terrebonne Parish Governments urge citizens to secure debris, check drains for blockages ahead of storm

Lafourche and Terrebonne Parish Governments have both requested citizens to immediately secure or remove debris from their properties and adjacent streets.

Locals should pick up loose debris around the home and side of the street, check drains, ditches, and catch basins for blockages, and remove the blockages if possible.

River Birch Trash in Lafourche Parish will be working from the South to North areas of the parish to remove trash on LA 1 and Hwy 308 to reduce impacts for first responders.

Non-Emergency Number for Lafourche Parish: (985) 446-8427

Non-Emergency Number for Terrebonne Parish: (985) 868-5050

For Emergencies, please dial 911.