Lafourche and Terrebonne’s percent positivity rates drop below 2%

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 448,104. That’s 3,171 more cases since last Wednesday. 382,031 cases are confirmed; 66,073 are probable.

The state is reporting 59 new deaths since last Wednesday, bringing the total to 10,200 deaths. 9,343 are confirmed; 857 are probable.

LDH is reporting that 2,152,002 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Louisiana. That’s 106,736 more since Monday.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 9,401 cases. There are 7,161 confirmed and 2,240 probable. That’s 40 more cases since last Wednesday. They are reporting 201 deaths; 187 are confirmed and 14 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Mar.25-Mar. 31 is 1.20%, down 25.71% from the week prior, which was 2.30%. Incidence is 35.67.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 9,910 cases. There are 7,840 confirmed and 2,070 probable. That’s 55 more cases since last Wednesday. They are reporting 219 deaths; 200 are confirmed and 19 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Mar. 25-Mar. 31 is 1.30%, down 38.10% from the week prior, which was 2.10%. Incidence is 46.84.

Statewide, there are 301 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 44 are on ventilators. That’s 53 less patients since last Wednesday, and 16 less on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 6,646,458, which is 150,665 more tests than last Wednesday. There are 6,099,497 molecular tests and 546,961 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 123,033 tests in Lafourche (105,073 molecular and 17,960 antigen) and 121,651 tests in Terrebonne (109,071 molecular and 12,580 antigen). That’s 2,295 more tests in Lafourche and 2,489 more in Terrebonne since last Wednesday.