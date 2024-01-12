Lafourche Animal Shelter seeking “Freeze Fosters” for pets ahead of the weekend’s cold weather

The Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter is urgently seeking fosters for the week of January 12-18, 2024.

“With temperatures dropping rapidly, we need help from the community to provide a warm and safe environment for the animals,” reads a Facebook post from the local shelter. “Our babes want a break from the shelter and you’ll be spending some extra time under the covers. It’s a win/win in our book!”

The shelter will provide crates, food, and other supplies for the one-week commitment of fostering a shelter animal. To begin fostering a furry friend today, please call the Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter at (985) 446-3532 or visit their website.

View some adorable pups in need of temporary (and permanent!) homes here.