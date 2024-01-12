Lafourche Animal Shelter seeking “Freeze Fosters” for pets ahead of the weekend’s cold weather

Cassidy Leads Reintroduction of Legislation to Prevent Liberal States from Forcing Americans to Subsidize Free Health Care for Illegal ImmigrantsJanuary 12, 2024
The Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter is urgently seeking fosters for the week of January 12-18, 2024.
“With temperatures dropping rapidly, we need help from the community to provide a warm and safe environment for the animals,” reads a Facebook post from the local shelter. “Our babes want a break from the shelter and you’ll be spending some extra time under the covers. It’s a win/win in our book!”
The shelter will provide crates, food, and other supplies for the one-week commitment of fostering a shelter animal. To begin fostering a furry friend today, please call the Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter at (985) 446-3532 or visit their website.
View some adorable pups in need of temporary (and permanent!) homes here.