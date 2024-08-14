Lafourche Arc officially reopens beloved Lockport thrift store, the Treasure Box

Lafourche Arc is excited to announce that their beloved secondhand store, the Treasure Box, has officially reopened for the first time since 2021.

The thrift store, which is located in Lockport, originally opened almost 20 years ago with a great positive impact on the Lafourche Parish community. After sustaining significant damages during Hurricane Ida, the Treasure Box was forced to close its doors, but is now officially back up and running.

“Lafourche Arc has always had a significant presence in the town of Lockport, and the Treasure Box was not only a great way for people to shop, but also provided employment opportunities for those with and without disabilities,” explained Wendy Eschete, Executive Director of Lafourche Arc. “We have not been able to repair the original building yet due to issues with FEMA, but luckily we were able to find a property for lease right around the corner, which allowed us to reopen.”

Photos provided by Lafourche Arc.

The Treasure Box opened its doors on August 5, 2024, located at 5565 HWY 1 in Lockport. The thrift store sells a variety of gently used items, including clothing, luggage, books, toys, household items, and more. The Treasure Box is open from Monday-Friday, 8:00 AM-4:00 PM. Donations are also accepted at this location.

“We were able to open last Monday, and we were blown away by the way the community has supported us,” continued Eschete. “The store has been packed with patrons and it is wonderful to see how people have come together. We have had tons of donations, and it is just a win-win for everyone in the community– we hope they will continue to embrace us in this way.”

Lafourche Arc is an organization that is devoted to enhancing the quality of life, opportunities, and choices for people with developmental disabilities in our community. Through enterprises like the Treasure Box, Lafourche Arc provides individuals and their families with “opportunities for growth and independence to reach their fullest potential.” Read more about Lafourche Arc and how to get involved here.