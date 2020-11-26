Lafourche bars forced to cease indoor consumption; Parish President responds to ATC

Bars in Lafourche Parish must cease indoor on-premise alcohol consumption as per Governor John Bel Edwards’ latest order — which sent Louisiana back to a modified Phase 2 of reopening.



For bars in parishes that exceed a 5 percent COVID-19 positivity rate for two consecutive weeks, the restriction applies. Lafourche went over that mark for the weeks of 11/05 – 11/11 and 11/12-11/18.

Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson received a notice from the Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control (ATC) regarding the new restrictions.

Read his response below:



“A lot of questions have been raised about bars in Lafourche and their ability to stay open. Unfortunately I received the email below from ATC saying that they have to close. You will also see my response back to them. I will continue to fight for our businesses in the hopes that we can knock some sense into the powers that be.”

 

Feature photo by Steve Allison. 

