Lafourche-based State Representative named Elected Official Conservationist of the Year by LWF

Louisiana Wildlife Federation (LWF) recently recognized seven individuals and one organization for their significant achievements in natural resources conservation and education. The recipients were recognized as part of the 58th Conservation Achievement Awards Banquet.

One of the recipients was Louisiana State Representative for District 54 Joseph Orgeron, PhD. Alongside serving in the Louisiana House of Representatives, the Golden Meadow native is the Executive Director of Restore or Retreat and is passionate about saving our coast.

“Dr. Joseph Orgeron, serving as the current Louisiana State Representative for District 54, has blazed a trail for conservation legislation. Working with coastal communities, stakeholders, and organizations, he has proposed legislation to protect and restore Louisiana’s wildlife and habitats,” reads the official statement from the Louisiana Wildlife Federation.

The statement continues, “From calling for a one-mile buffer for menhaden fishing to supporting legislation that would put revenue created from Offshore Wind into the state’s Coastal Protection and Restoration Fund, his political career has made conservation a priority. When not representing his district at the state level, Joe can be found working his day job as Executive Director of Restore or Retreat, an organization focused on preservation of the coast, community, and culture within the Barataria and Terrebonne basins. Both in the political sphere and out, Joe is undeterrable in his efforts to protect our natural resources and advance coastal and wildlife conservation at the local, state, and national levels.”

To read the original blog post from the Louisiana Wildlife Federation and the biographies of the other award recipients, please click here.

About Restore or Retreat, Inc: Restore or Retreat (ROR) is a non-profit coastal advocacy group created in 2000 by coastal Louisiana residents and stakeholders who recognize that the Barataria and Terrebonne basins are the two most rapidly eroding estuaries on earth, and that this erosion represents an economic and ecological crisis. With a growing membership of businesses and individuals, ROR seeks to identify and expedite the implementation of aggressive, large-scale restoration projects to protect this irreplaceable region. For more information about the organization, please visit their website.

About the Louisiana Wildlife Federation: The Louisiana Wildlife Federation (LWF) is the Bayou State’s leading organization of sportsmen and conservationists with 19 state and local affiliated clubs and 8,000 members. It represents a broad constituency of hunters, anglers, campers, birders, boaters and other outdoor-oriented citizens. The mission of Louisiana Wildlife Federation is to be the voice for Louisiana’s wildlife and natural resources. The vision is that Louisiana is once again a thriving wildlife paradise. The work relies on these principles: conserve Louisiana’s natural resources with emphasis on fish and wildlife and their habitats; advance sound, scientifically-established resource management principles; and engage outdoor enthusiasts through education and advocacy. For more information about the organization, please visit their website.