Lafourche Chamber Announced Annual Awards Banquet Keynote Speaker

January 5, 2022
January 5, 2022

The Lafourche Chamber of Commerce has announced this year’s keynote speaker, Fox 8 Meteorologist, Zack Fradella. The Annual Awards Banquet & Installation of Officers will take place on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at the Larose Civic Center, from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

The purpose of the Annual Awards Banquet is to identify and honor businesses, organizations, and individuals whose service or performance positively impacts the quality of life in Lafourche Parish, Grand Isle, and or the bayou region of Southeastern Louisiana. The deadline to submit nomination forms is Friday, Jan. 14, at 5 p.m. For more information about nominations visit https://www.houmatimes.com/news/lafourche-chamber-releases-nomination-form/



