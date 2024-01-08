Lafourche Chamber Foundation accepting applications for 2024 scholarships

The Lafourche Chamber Foundation announced that applications are now being accepted for the 2024 Lafourche Chamber Foundation scholarships.

The Lafourche Chamber Foundation awards scholarships to eligible high school seniors graduating from either South Lafourche High School, Central Lafourche High School, Thibodaux High School, E.D. White Catholic High School, Virtual Academy of Lafourche or Grand Isle High School. The scholarships may include, but are not limited to, the following:

Nicholls State University Award – $4,000 scholarship distributed at $500 per semester for those who remain qualified, to be paid directly to Nicholls State University in the award recipient’s name at the start of each semester, beginning the fall semester immediately following high school graduation. To receive subsequent distributions in a timely manner, the award recipient must submit their last semester’s grades and their next semester’s class schedule to the Lafourche Chamber Foundation prior to the next semester’s start date in order to determine eligibility.

Fletcher Technical Community College Award – $2,000 scholarship distributed at $500 per semester for those who remain qualified, to be paid directly to Fletcher Technical Community College in the award recipient’s name at the start of each semester, beginning the fall semester immediately following high school graduation. To receive subsequent distributions in a timely manner, the award recipient must submit their last semester’s grades and their next semester’s class schedule to the Lafourche Chamber Foundation prior to the next semester’s start date in order to determine eligibility.

Consideration for one of the Lafourche Chamber Foundation scholarships shall be given to graduating high school seniors who will be enrolled as full-time students at Nicholls State University or Fletcher Technical Community College in the fall semester immediately following high school graduation. Applicants shall: