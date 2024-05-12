Lafourche Chamber Foundation awards 2024 scholarships

The Lafourche Chamber Foundation recently revealed the recipients of its 2024 scholarships, with Luke Pitre, Evan Louviere, and Abigail Chiasson, students of South Lafourche High School, among the honored awardees. Each of these deserving students has been granted scholarships to support their higher education journey, with the flexibility to apply it towards tuition expenses at either Nicholls State University or Fletcher Technical Community College. These scholarships, a total of five awarded this year, are a testament to the foundation’s commitment to fostering academic excellence and supporting the educational aspirations of local high school seniors.

The Lafourche Chamber Foundation’s scholarships are made possible through generous donations from members, a cooperative endeavor agreement with the Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo, and contributions from various community donors. Applications are available to eligible graduating seniors from various high schools in the region, including South Lafourche High School, Central Lafourche High School, Thibodaux High School, E.D. White Catholic High School, Virtual Academy of Lafourche, and Grand Isle High School.

Applicants must demonstrate academic excellence, leadership qualities, and active involvement in school and community activities. Additionally, they must maintain a cumulative high school GPA of at least 2.5 and have a connection to the Lafourche Chamber of Commerce, either through personal membership or employment by a member in good standing.

The Lafourche Chamber Foundation extends its congratulations to Luke Pitre, Evan Louviere, Abigail Chiasson wishing them success in their future endeavors as they embark on their higher education journeys!