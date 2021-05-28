Lafourche Chamber of Commerce Honors Membership and Community

The Lafourche Chamber of Commerce celebrated, honored and recognized membership and community at a luncheon held in Raceland on Thursday, May 27, 2021, as outgoing Chair of the Board Deanna Lafont from Entergy Louisiana officially passed the torch to Chair of the Board Dr. W. Chandler LeBoeuf from Fletcher Technical Community College.

Timothy Allen, Chief Executive Officer of Ochsner St. Anne Hospital was awarded the 2020 Business Person of the Year and through his leadership has brought national recognition to Raceland, Louisiana and is dedicated to bringing innovative healthcare solutions to this community.

Brent Duet, President of Superior Shipyard & Fabrication accepted the award for the 2020 Business & Industry of the Year, touted as No. 1 in the area for vessel repair, providing service for the US Coast Guard and ABS inspections; providing leadership, supervision and employment to our community since 1983.

Nancy Clement, Executive Dean of Technical Education for Fletcher Technical Community College was awarded the 2020 Educator of the Year. Nancy has made a tremendous impact on the college and our community. She has used her leadership and skills in leading a team of technical faculty and working alongside of each of them to diversify curriculum and training.

The 2020 Community Hero was awarded to Henry J. Lafont, Jr. An excerpt from his nomination letter says it all and confirms why he was chosen to receive this award: “The community and parish will never know the impact Mr. Henry and his wife have made and do make on this community because they perform most of their philanthropic and charitable work anonymously or without requesting public recognition.”

We are grateful for our volunteers and are very lucky to have our Ambassadors as an extension of our staff to support us throughout the year at events such as these, and would like to congratulate John Warren as our 2020 Ambassador of the Year!

A special thank you to our sponsors and all in attendance for your support and to our Board of Directors for your leadership and guidance.