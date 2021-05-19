Lafourche Chamber of Commerce Honors Their Own at Annual Awards Banquet

The Lafourche Chamber of Commerce will honor award recipients at their annual awards banquet set for Thursday, May 27, 2021, an event the Chamber looks forward to each year as they honor their own. They take pride in recognizing those individuals who stand out and go above and beyond the normal scope of business and day to day activities, for their families, students, employees, and their community!

The following awards will be presented:

• 2020 Business Person of the Year: Timothy Allen from Ochsner St. Anne Hospital;

• 2020 Business & Industry of the Year: Superior Shipyard & Fabrication;

• 2020 Community Hero: Henry J. Lafont Jr.; and

• 2020 Educator of the Year: Nancy Clement from Fletcher Technical Community College.

The Chamber will also award their top volunteer with the 2020 Ambassador of the Year award this evening.

Guests are invited to join us in congratulating and supporting the award recipients who make our community a better place to live, work, play and raise our children. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

Reservations are Required to attend the 12:00 PM luncheon being held at the Royal Villa in Raceland and may be made by contacting the Chamber by calling 985-693-6700, or by emailing lin@lafourchechamber.com or by visiting www.lafourchechamber.com.