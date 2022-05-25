Lafourche Chamber of Commerce to host Cornhole Challenge

LDWF agents arrest two boaters for DWI on south Louisiana waterways
May 24, 2022
Lafourche Parish DA announced armed robbery suspect convicted after one day trial
May 25, 2022

The Lafourche Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the Annual Cornhole Challenge and Jambalaya Cook Off will take place on Thursday, May 26, 2022 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.



The family friendly event will host a day of out-door fun, music,  and delicious cajun food. Coordinators encourage players of all experience levels to come out and participate and have a good time. The event is open to current and prospective chamber members, and reservations are required. Tickets for chamber members are $40. Tickets for prospective members are $50.

Registration for the Annual Cornhole Challenge and Jambalaya Cook Off can be completed here.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

May 25, 2022

Sheriff Webre announces plans for Click It or Ticket campaign

Read more