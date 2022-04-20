Lafourche Chamber to announce 2022 employee of the year at Annual Crawfish Boil

The Lafourche Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Employee Appreciation Crawfish Boil and Healthcare Expo on Thursday, April 28, at the Cut Off Youth Center Pavilion. This networking opportunity is for members and their employees to enjoy boiled crawfish, and recognize nominations for the employee of the year award and name the 2022 employee of the year.

The Healthcare Expo will take place from 5-6:30 p.m., followed by the crawfish boil from 6:30-8 p.m. Reservations are required and tickets to the event can be purchased online here.

The Lafourche Chamber of Commerce 2022 Employee Appreciation Crawfish Boil and Healthcare Expo is sponsored by various organizations including Lady of the Sea General Hospital, Ochsner St. Anne General Hospital, Thibodaux Regional Health System, Terrebonne General Health System, REV Business, Greater Lafourche Port Commission, R360 Environmental Solutions, and United Community Bank.