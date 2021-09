Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office:

The nightly curfew has been lifted for all areas north of the Intracoastal Canal in Larose.

A 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew REMAINS in effect for all areas south of the Intracoastal Canal in Larose.

Officials will continue to monitor power restoration and lift the curfew for additional areas as power is restored.