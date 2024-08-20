Lafourche D.A. Russell Elected President of Louisiana District Attorney’s Association

Thibodaux, LA – Lafourche Parish District Attorney Kristine Russell has been elected President of the Louisiana District Attorney’s Association (LDAA) by her peers, district attorneys from across the state.

D.A. Russell’s election represents a significant achievement for Lafourche Parish, ensuring that its distinct needs are well represented in state-wide legal conversations. Her work in victim-centered justice, mental health initiatives and community outreach has set a noteworthy example in Lafourche Parish. Her new role provides an opportunity to share these innovative approaches on a broader platform, while respecting the diverse challenges faced by communities across Louisiana.

“I am honored to have been elected by my peers to serve as President of the Louisiana District Attorney’s Association for the next year,” said D.A. Russell. “This role allows me to continue my commitment to Lafourche Parish while contributing to the overall advancement of Louisiana’s justice system. My aim is to support each district attorney’s office with the resources and flexibility needed to address their specific community needs effectively.”

D.A. Russell plans to emphasize collaboration and resource-sharing among district attorneys, facilitating the adaptation of effective practices to local contexts.

The LDAA, representing Louisiana’s 42 elected district attorneys and their assistants, provides critical training, legal research, and support to its members. The Association also advocates for policies that bolster the efficacy of the criminal justice system, while recognizing the value of local expertise to address specific community issues.