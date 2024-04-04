Lafourche DA’s Office Hoping To Raise Awareness About Child Abuse

Lafourche Parish District Attorney Kristine Russell, in collaboration with the Children’s Advocacy Center of Lafourche (CAC), has announced their participation in National Child Abuse Prevention Month throughout April, aiming to raise awareness about this critical issue.

Shannan Gros, Forensic Interviewer at the CAC, emphasized the prevalence of child abuse, stressing the importance of both raising awareness and providing support to survivors. Child abuse occurs at alarming rates, making it crucial to acknowledge the experiences of victims and offer them solidarity.

Established in 2005 by former District Attorney Cam Morvant and current District Attorney Kristine Russell, the CAC has conducted well over 3,000 interviews since its inception. D.A. Russell highlighted the CAC’s role in reducing trauma by offering a safe environment for children to share their experiences, thereby aiding effective prosecution without subjecting them to repeated questioning.

Moreover, D.A. Russell’s vision for the CAC includes the addition of an on-site Licensed Clinical Social Worker in 2022, providing victims with post-investigation support for healing.

D.A. Russell emphasized the necessity of collective efforts to protect children, stating that every child deserves a nurturing and secure environment. This sentiment aligns with the National Children’s Alliance’s goal of eradicating child abuse through stringent enforcement, prosecution, and awareness.

By participating in National Child Abuse Prevention Month, D.A. Russell and the CAC seek to shed light on this pervasive issue and advocate for the well-being of children in their community.