Lafourche delays re-entry for up to a week

Lafourche Parish re-entry will be delayed for up to a week, maybe longer, due to conditions created by Hurricane Ida. Lafourche Parish roads are currently unpassable and will be for some time.

First responders will be working around the clock to clear the road for residents to return. Lafourche is also under a boil water advisory, with most residents south of Raceland being without water services.

Local officials are asking all residents to wait for the all-clear before returning. Tomorrow, we will begin assessments across Lafourche and make residents aware of the status as the evaluation progresses.

The curfew still remains in place, and will remain until after officials can get roads clear and safe for travel.