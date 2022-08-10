Lafourche Deputies and Detectives honored with Lifesaving Awards

Sheriff Craig Webre honored a number of deputies and detectives with a Lifesaving Award for their use of Narcan, a tool used by LPSO to save lives. According to LPSO, Narcan reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, including extreme drowsiness, slowed breathing, or loss of consciousness.

The following LPSO deputies, detectives, and Agents received a Lifesaving Award: Detective Anthony Borne, Detective Brian Percle, Deputy Joe Sciortino, Deputy Thomas Duhig, and Deputy Tate Tabor. Pictured in the bottom row are Agent Lance Leblanc, Lt. Derek Champagne, Alyson Legnon, Deputy Clay Blanchard, Deputy Brandon Baudoin, and Sgt. Glenn Leray.

According to the CDC, over the last 20 years nearly 500,000 people have died from an overdose involving opioids in the U.S. In 2012, a total of 4,678,190 prescription pills moved through Lafourche Parish.

LPSO expressed gratitude to the deputies for serving the community and helping save lives in Lafourche Parish. “While we understand public sentiment is divided over laws regarding free use of it for those who overdose, we recognize that each of these deputies ultimately saved a life when they used it.”