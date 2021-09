Lafourche Parish Medical Services Update:

Disaster Medical Assistance Teams (DMAT) provide high-quality rapid-response medical care. They are now set up at the following locations:

St. Anne Hospital DMAT – Open 24 hours

Thibodaux Hospital DMAT – Open 9 AM – 9 PM

Also, Walmart’s “Big Blue” mobile pharmacy is open in the parking lot at the Walmart Supercenter in Galliano, 16759 LA-3235, from 9 AM to 5 PM for prescriptions or immunizations.