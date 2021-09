Lafourche Parish Government distribution sites are now OPEN 8 a.m. -6 p.m. daily for essentials, such as water, tarps, and MREs (Meals, Ready to Eat).

Here’s a list of sites:

– Thibodaux Family Church, 785 North Canal Blvd.

– Raceland Ag Center, 100 Texas St.

– Lockport Fire Central Station, 806 Crescent Ave.

– Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, 723 North Bayou Drive in Golden Meadow