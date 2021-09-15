Lafourche: Drop-off sites for household garbage now available

Lafourche Parish drop-off sites for mainly household garbage and small amounts of trash are available at the following locations:

· River Birch Renewable Energy, 2130 Bayou Blue Rd.
· Lake Boeuf Boat Launch, Hwy 308, Raceland
· Lockport Field Office, 6236 Hwy 308, Lockport
· Galliano Library, 16241 E. Main St., Cut Off (located near Recycle Bin)
· Republic Services Larose Yard, W. 39thSt., Larose (8am-4pm, Mon-Fri)
· Thibodaux Field Office, 2565 Veterans Blvd ,Thibodaux
· 1710 S. Bayou Dr, Old Golden Motor property
· 1901 N. Bayou Sr, Chine’s Net Shop, on bayou side,
· Lockport Boat Launch
· Sanchez Boat Launch in Choctaw



