Lafourche Education Foundation seeking applicants for Innovation in Education Grant Program

Attention Lafourche Parish School District Teachers! Ready to bring your innovative teaching ideas to life? The Lafourche Education Foundation is thrilled to announce that they’re now accepting applications for the Innovation in Education grant program.

Up to $40,000 in funding is available this cycle to support projects that enhance the learning experience for local students. Whether you have a creative teaching approach, a groundbreaking program idea, or a technology-driven initiative, the Lafourche Education Foundation wants to hear from you.

To apply, simply complete the grant application form here. Deadline for submissions is August 31, 2024. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to make a difference in education–Now is your chance to empower our students through innovation!

About the Lafourche Education Foundation: The Lafourche Education Foundation (LEF) was founded in 1997 by local residents and business leaders who recognize that the strength of the community depends on the enrichment of public education. LEF’s mission is to raise and invest funds for charitable purposes that support, improve and advance public education in Lafourche Parish, LA. We believe that our children deserve life-changing educational experiences that provide them with the skills and confidence needed to succeed in college and beyond. We believe that all K-12 Lafourche public school students benefit from the generosity of families and members of the community. We believe that the entire parish benefits from a strong public education system. For more information, please visit their Facebook or website.