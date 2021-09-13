Lafourche Entergy Update Sept. 13

Entergy Parish Outage Information 09/13:

Lafourche Parish (Network covers portion of Parish)

• Number of outages as of 4 p.m.: 24,097

• Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

– # of broken poles – 7296

– Spans of wire down – 7972

– # of damaged transformers-617

– Damaged x-arms- 3073

• Expected date of 100% damage assessed – 100% assessed

• Challenges- Traffic, lack of materials and resources

• Accomplishments/Big wins – Crews continue working in the Raceland, Matthews, Valentine, Lockport, LaRose and Cut Off communities. We have energized 8 feeders in this area:2 out of Lockport Substation 2 out of the Lockport Substation and 4 out of the Raceland Substation. We have picked up a total of 94 spans of wire and repaired 89 poles. We have also installed 95 cross arms and 1 transformer.

• What are we working today –

o We currently have distribution resources focused on restoring power to the Raceland/Mathews communities. The majority of customers in this area that can take power have been restored as of September 13th , including St. Ann Hospital, Walmart, the Lafourche Parish EOC and Rouses.

o We will continue to pick up blocks of customers in the Central Lafourche community over the next 3-4 days.

o We have distribution resources focused on restoring power to the Lockport area including Nolan Toupes, Broadway nursing Home, Rouse’s Lafourche Parish Career Magnet, L.E. Fletcher Community College South campus by September 18th.

o We have distribution resources focused on restoring power to the Golden Meadow/Galliano area.

o We have distribution resources working in the Cut-Off area.

o Crews continue to work on Highway 308 to Lafourche Crossing and South to the water plant.

• What are we working tomorrow? We will be working to restore power north of Highway 90 on LA 1 and 308 moving towards the community of St. Charles and south of Highway 90 on LA 1 and 308 moving towards the community of Lockport and Valentine.

• Estimated restoration for the Parish: September 29th

Status of critical customers (hospitals, etc.) and expected ETR – St. Ann Hospital, Rouse’s, Entergy Service Center in Raceland, Central Lafourche High School, Lafourche Government, Wal-Mart, Lafourche 911, Raceland Elementary, Raceland Middle School have been restored. Lafourche Water District in Lockport will be energized September 12th.

• Area Notes: (Ex: Poles Down, Road washed out, etc.